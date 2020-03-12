CALGARY -- Officials with the City of Calgary have implemented the municipal emergency plan in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The plan was implemented as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

"This activation will increase our ability to prioritize our service delivery and dedicate resources to priority areas. It also provides the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) with the ability to streamline decision making around corporate processes," said city manager David Duckworth in an email.

Along with the plan, the city said it has advised all city workers who can work from home to begin doing so immediately.

"With many of our staff working from home, we can help keep those who do not have the ability to work from home safe."

Travel ban in place

Duckworth said all city employees will not be permitted to travel outside the country for work-related purposes, effective immediately. Domestic travel will still be permitted, but all requests will need to be approved.

"It’s important we balance the seriousness of the measures we are taking with the risk of infection, which is still low. We are taking action to intentionally overreact, setting an example for business leaders and other organizations to act with caution as their first priority. We should all continue to be good citizens and good neighbours and remember that there is no reason to panic."

He added all city workers are being asked to consider their personal travel plans carefully.

According to the most recent update from Alberta Health, there are 23 cases for COVID-19 in the province. The four most recent cases of the illness, which includes a two-year-old child, have all been detected in the Calgary Zone.

All of the cases of the virus are travel-related.

Alberta Health advised against Albertans travelling to other countries at this time.

The City of Calgary last activated the municipal emergency plan during a period of severe thunderstorm activity in 2015 and also back in 2013 during the flood.