City of Calgary granted temporary injunction to enforce bylaws during Beltline protests

Ahead of what was expected to be a heightened version of the ongoing 'freedom' rallies in Calgary's Beltline neighbourhood, the City of Calgary has received a temporary court injunction to address disturbances.

On Friday, officials announced the city had been granted the injunction by an Alberta Court of Queen's Bench justice that would "prohibit ongoing violations of existing bylaws and legislation" and "reinforces and clarifies enforcement authority."

"We fully support the right to peaceful protest, but we understand the toll these ongoing protests have taken on the residents and businesses in this area," said David Duckworth, city manager, in a statement.

"The successful application to this injunction is excellent news for our community," said Calgary Police Service Chief Mark Neufeld. "This is the exact tool we needed as we all work together to return a sense of normalcy to the Beltline community."

The frustrations of Beltline residents and business owners have come to the forefront as hundreds of people descend on the neighbourhood each Saturday, congregating at Central Memorial Park before marching along Fourth Street and 17th Avenue. S.W.

On March 12, the protest rally was met by an opposing group near the intersection of 17th Avenue and 5A Street S.W. After a standoff lasting roughly an hour, with CPS members standing between the two sides, officers physically displaced the opponents to the original rally.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she was pleased with the injunction that will "allow the Calgary Police Service to have another tool available to effectively address ongoing disruptions in the Beltline community."

"Beltline residents, visitors and businesses have every right to lead their lives without fear and disturbance. It is time for protestors [sic] to voluntarily move to more appropriate venues."