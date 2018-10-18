

CTV Calgary Staff





Officials with the City of Calgary have issued an apology after a test email was mistakenly sent to more than 850 inboxes during a test of a distribution system.

The test email, which stated the recipient had been selected to work during Vote 2018, was sent to 853 people who had previously worked for the City of Calgary during an election or census. According to City of Calgary representatives, the email did not include any personal or financial information.

The City is attempting to contact all of the email recipients to notify them of the error.