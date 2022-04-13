City of Calgary lays 49 charges against home building company, director and agents

Failing to comply with the Safety Code Act of Alberta could result in massive fines and possible jail time for the sole director and two agents acting on behalf of a Calgary home building company.

A total of 49 charged were laid by the City of Calgary against Dhaliwal Homes Ltd., the sole director and two agents, officials announced Wednesday.

Two charges for failing to comply with a land use bylaw under the Municipal Government Act were also laid against Dhaliwal Homes Ltd. and the sole director.

The charges follow a three-month investigation by Calgary Building Services into the construction of two semi-detached properties and include:

Building without a municipal building permit for both homes and the detached garages;

Building without the necessary safety code inspections (electrical, gas, plumbing and building) being conducted, and;

Knowingly submitting false and misleading information in relation to permits, inspections and permission to occupy.

"Building safety violations pose a serious risk to homeowners and the community at large," said Cliff de Jong, manager of building safety for the city.

"The seriousness and magnitude of these violations and the impact to unsuspecting potential buyers in this red-hot real estate market, led the City of Calgary to conduct an investigation and lay charges."

Punishment can include fines up to $100,000 per offense and a jail term of up to six months for the safety codes violations and a maximum fine of $10,000 and a jail term of up to one year in relation to the Municipal Government Act charges.

This matter will be heard in provincial court.

"The City of Calgary’s position is to ensure compliance, to protect the public and mitigate building safety issues," said de Jong.

"The City of Calgary has zero tolerance for this type of building safety violation and will pursue charges when developers do not comply with the safety requirements outlined in the Safety Codes Act."

The city offered tips for Calgarians looking to buy a home in the city, including:

Hire a professional real estate lawyer for any residential agreements in Calgary;

Ask sellers to produce copies of their inspection report and building and trade permits for any new build or major upgrades to home’s interior or exterior, and;

Verify proof of credentials (business licence and builders’ licence) of a residential developer prior to submitting any deposits or intent to purchase agreements.

Homeowners can verify the zoning and pulled permits for a prospective purchase by searching for the properties address in My Property (calgary.ca)