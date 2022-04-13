City of Calgary lays 49 charges against home building company, director and agents
Failing to comply with the Safety Code Act of Alberta could result in massive fines and possible jail time for the sole director and two agents acting on behalf of a Calgary home building company.
A total of 49 charged were laid by the City of Calgary against Dhaliwal Homes Ltd., the sole director and two agents, officials announced Wednesday.
Two charges for failing to comply with a land use bylaw under the Municipal Government Act were also laid against Dhaliwal Homes Ltd. and the sole director.
The charges follow a three-month investigation by Calgary Building Services into the construction of two semi-detached properties and include:
- Building without a municipal building permit for both homes and the detached garages;
- Building without the necessary safety code inspections (electrical, gas, plumbing and building) being conducted, and;
- Knowingly submitting false and misleading information in relation to permits, inspections and permission to occupy.
"Building safety violations pose a serious risk to homeowners and the community at large," said Cliff de Jong, manager of building safety for the city.
"The seriousness and magnitude of these violations and the impact to unsuspecting potential buyers in this red-hot real estate market, led the City of Calgary to conduct an investigation and lay charges."
Punishment can include fines up to $100,000 per offense and a jail term of up to six months for the safety codes violations and a maximum fine of $10,000 and a jail term of up to one year in relation to the Municipal Government Act charges.
This matter will be heard in provincial court.
"The City of Calgary’s position is to ensure compliance, to protect the public and mitigate building safety issues," said de Jong.
"The City of Calgary has zero tolerance for this type of building safety violation and will pursue charges when developers do not comply with the safety requirements outlined in the Safety Codes Act."
The city offered tips for Calgarians looking to buy a home in the city, including:
- Hire a professional real estate lawyer for any residential agreements in Calgary;
- Ask sellers to produce copies of their inspection report and building and trade permits for any new build or major upgrades to home’s interior or exterior, and;
- Verify proof of credentials (business licence and builders’ licence) of a residential developer prior to submitting any deposits or intent to purchase agreements.
Homeowners can verify the zoning and pulled permits for a prospective purchase by searching for the properties address in My Property (calgary.ca)
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1% and warns further hikes still to come
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's temps slowly ticking upward; more flurries today
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1% and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
Crew of Ontario airline detained, interrogated in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
The crew of an Ontario airline has been detained since early April and is under interrogation after officials seized 200 packages of presumed cocaine at a Dominican airport earlier this month.
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
Here's what Canadians should consider when buying an electric vehicle
For first-time electric car buyers, navigating the technology and costs associated with the purchase can seem daunting. Here's expert advice Canadians need to know before buying a zero-emissions vehicle.
What is considered a COVID-19 reinfection?
With the ongoing spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, getting reinfected seems increasingly common. Here's how to tell if your symptoms stem from a previous infection, or if you've been infected with COVID-19 again.
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
A man sought in connection with an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people shot, and once again interrupted New York City's long journey to post-pandemic normalcy, is now considered a suspect, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday.
N.L. struggling to cope with outbreaks in long-term care homes amid staffing shortages
Unions representing health-care workers in Newfoundland and Labrador say a surge in COVID-19 infections in employees and residents of long-term care homes is worsening staffing shortages and impacting the quality of care provided in these facilities.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to give curriculum update on Wednesday
Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is expected to announce more details about the implementation of new English, math and physical education curriculums.
-
Alberta to update COVID-19 data Wednesday afternoon
Last Wednesday, the province reported 5,549 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 30 deaths and a total of 990 hospitalizations.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: A few more chilly days
It'll be another day just like the last one. And tomorrow is looking pretty similar too. Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Every now and then a brief flurry will move through.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council finalizes $5.7M police budget increase without raising taxes
After more than a year of fighting over the Vancouver Police Department's budget, city council has finalized how it will pay for a $5.7 million increase.
-
'High-risk sex offender' who didn't return to halfway house wanted Canada-wide: Vancouver police
Police say a "high-risk sex offender" is wanted Canada-wide after he didn't return to his halfway house earlier this week.
-
Spot a tick while camping, hiking? Here's what the BCCDC wants you to do
Warmer spring weather doesn't just draw outdoor enthusiasts to local mountains and green spaces, but it also means more ticks are beginning to emerge.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 11, in hospital after being struck by bullet in Halifax shooting: police
An 11-year-old girl is in hospital after being struck by a bullet in Halifax Tuesday night.
-
Victim feared N.S. mass killer might come to her house, an hour before he arrived
The final victim in Nova Scotia's mass shooting knew the killer and told her daughter she was afraid he could be headed for her home, about an hour before he arrived in her driveway on April 19, 2020.
-
Masks required in Nova Scotia public schools until May long weekend
Students and staff in Nova Scotia will need to continue wearing masks in public schools until at least the long weekend in May.
Vancouver Island
-
Man presumed dead, woman in hospital after incident on Nanaimo sailboat
A 58-year-old woman is in hospital and a 59-year-old man is missing and presumed drowned after witnesses called police about an argument on a sailboat near Nanaimo, B.C.
-
NEW
NEW | Cirque du Soleil to perform 7 shows in Victoria
The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria will be abuzz this spring with the arrival of Cirque du Soleil's OVO, an acrobatic celebration of the beauty and biodiversity of insects.
-
Police reveal new development in shocking Oak Bay home invasion, machete attack
Police say they have a new lead in their investigation into a random home invasion in 2017 that left an Oak Bay, B.C., woman with severe slash wounds following a machete attack.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,332 people in hospital with COVID-19, 13 more deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,332 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 patients in intensive care.
-
What is wastewater actually telling us about COVID-19 in Ontario?
What is this wastewater data and what exactly is it telling us about COVID-19?
-
TDSB has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate, despite Ottawa's decision to do so
Toronto’s biggest school board has no plans to reintroduce a mandatory masking policy, even after trustees in Ottawa voted in favour of doing so with or without the support of the provincial government.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1% and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 1 P.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Quebec's COVID-19 situation is deteriorating, says public health ahead of update
Tuesday, Quebec reported 35 new deaths related to COVID-19 and a sharp increase of 145 hospitalizations, for a total of 1,938.
-
Quebec COVID-19 cases rise, 12,764 health workers absent from work
Quebec reported another rise in COVID-19 infections Wednesday as 12,764 health-care workers were off the job for virus-related reasons.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1% and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.
-
Trustees vote to reinstate mask mandate in OCDSB schools
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have voted in favour of reinstating a mask mandate in the board's schools.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King seeking release from jail
One of the leaders of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests is in court Wednesday for a bail review hearing nearly two months after his arrest.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team apologizing after racial slur allegedly used against opposing player
A Kitchener under-13 girls’ hockey team is apologizing after one of its players allegedly called an opponent the N-word.
-
St. Teresa in Cambridge short-staffed, closing for two days
Cambridge's St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School closing for two days due to staff shortage caused by COVID-19
-
‘Like a war zone’: Heavy police presence leads to arrest in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood
Police cruisers, armed officers and an armoured vehicle were seen in Waterloo’s Beechwood neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, as police arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener hit and run.
Saskatoon
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon's own superhero, Rush Hulk, walks off into the sunset
Among all the lives Kelvin Ooms has touched performing as Rush Hulk, the late Jett Reis is one who stands out.
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Western U student from Sault Ste. Marie struck and killed
A fourth-year Western University student from Sault Ste. Marie struck by a pickup truck and killed in London, Ont.
-
Storms prompt weather alerts across northern Ontario
From winter storm warnings in the northwest to rainfall warnings in the northeast, most of northern Ontario is under a weather alert.
-
Some Canadians experiencing different symptoms after getting COVID-19 twice
Canadians who have been infected twice with COVID-19 continue to experience a wide array of symptoms. According to experts, it remains difficult to predict whether reinfection with the Omicron variant will produce milder or more severe disease.
Winnipeg
-
Spring storm 'crawled' into Manitoba: Environment Canada
Southern Manitoba has been hit with a major spring storm.
-
Unsafe travel conditions force highway closures, service cancellations in Manitoba
Unsafe travel conditions force highway closures, service cancellations in Manitoba
-
Classes cancelled in these school divisions as blizzard hits Manitoba
The looming blizzard set to hit southern Manitoba Wednesday has already prompted several school divisions in the province to cancel classes.
Regina
-
Sask. residents urged to prepare for approaching blizzard
Saskatchewan residents are being urged to prepare for a spring storm that is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the province.
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash was pregnant, RCMP say
A woman killed in a crash with an "erratically" driving vehicle was expecting a child, according to RCMP.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key rate to 1% and warns further hikes still to come
The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years and warned more rate hikes are coming as it increased its outlook for inflation.