City of Calgary needs artist for ambassador vests

The City of Calgary needs an artistic vision to lend a bit of pizzazz to its Transit Ambassador vests.

Transit Ambassadors, who offer passengers guidance on platforms throughout the city, are set to receive new red vests, and the city wants an artist to add some flair to the design will help to "immediately identify Ambassadors and distinguish them from law enforcement officers," the city said in a release.

“This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our local talent and culture,” said transit communications lead Stephen Tauro, in a releaase. “Incorporating work from a local artist will bring a unique and creative element to our Transit Ambassador uniforms.”

Artists between 16 and 30 who live in Calgary are eligible to apply.

#CTRiders Calling all emerging artists - help us spruce up our Transit Ambassador uniforms! If you’re a young artist btwn the ages of 16-30 & would like a chance to see your artwork on our new Transit Ambassador vests, visit https://t.co/6bNJaXmNEC



Apply before April 24, 2023. pic.twitter.com/r9OzYyltoN — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) April 6, 2023

The deadline is Monday, April 24. For more details, go to calgarytransit.com/vestdesign.

Transit Ambassadors engage with riders, answer questions and offer customer service during unplanned service disruptions.

CTV News has reached out to the city to ask whether they plan to pay the winning artist for their design and why the competition is limited to artists 30 and younger.