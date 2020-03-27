CALGARY -- The City of Calgary has announced an emergency order that forces the closure of personal care businesses and prohibits sports where people may come in close contact with one another.

The closures go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday.

Personal care businesses and non-critical medical services include massage therapy clinics, tattoo studios, chiropractors, hair salons, barbers and nail salons where physical distance cannot be maintained.

The city has also closed all skateboard parks and playgrounds including those in Calgary that are not owned by the City of Calgary.. Sports fields, tennis courts and outdoor basketball courts will remain open to the public for walking but recreational sports have been halted.

According to Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Chief Tom Sampson, the following are among the activities that are no longer permitted on city property:

Football

Basketball

Baseball

Cricket

Lacrosse

Tennis

Field hockey

Ultimate Frisbee

Pickleball

Off-leash dog parks will remain open to the public at this time but additional signage will be erected to remind users to maintain physical distance.