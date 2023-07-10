City of Calgary prepares for study on potential rail connection between downtown and YYC

The City of Calgary is set to move forward on an airport rail connection study with $3 million in provincial funds.

Monday, in a release to media, the city said the study would include the following:

A ridership review;

The development and evaluation of different alignment scenarios; and

Identification of the optimal connection from downtown to the airport.

Funding from the Government of Alberta was allocated as part of the 2023 provincial budget.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek told CTV Calgary on Monday the study is "an important step toward maintaining our status as a visitor city as well as an inland port."

"While connecting passengers from the airport to downtown is a significant focus of this work, there is also the potential for ancillary benefit from understanding how goods movement can be partnered with transit solutions. In a competitive global environment, we are looking forward to understanding how this study can further build Calgary's brand as a hub for business and travel," Gondek said.

The city said an engineering consultant for the study is now being sought, with a request for proposals currently in market.

"It's important for us to take a comprehensive look at all factors in this technically and physically constrained corridor to establish an optimal functional alignment that will best serve Calgarians, visitors and employees of the airport and surrounding lands," said Michael Thompson, general manager of infrastructure services for the city.

"The study will consider existing rail plans, past City of Calgary transit studies and other opportunities, to help guide future transit planning."

"As Calgary continues to grow, it's vital to have a roadmap to build out a transit network that increases capacity and supports transportation needs, now and into the future," said Devin Dreeshen, the province's minister of transportation and economic corridors.

"This project is an important step forward in providing direction on affordable transit infrastructure that will best serve Calgary, while respecting taxpayers' investment."

Work on the study is expected to begin in October 2023.

It's expected to be complete in August 2024, at which time it will be provided to city council.