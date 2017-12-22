The City of Calgary will be collecting Christmas tree remnants in the coming weeks through the green cart program and at drop-off locations scattered throughout the city.

In order to compost your Christmas tree through the green cart program, City officials ask that you:

Cut your tree into pieces that are no longer than 120 cm to ensure the lid of your green cart will close

Remove all lights, ornaments and tinsel

Tie excess branches into bundles using natural fibre string or place in paper yard bags. (Place bags/bundles near your green cart but leave at least 30 cm space to allow for the collection of the cart)

In addition to green cart collection, Christmas trees can be dropped off free of charge at one of the following 16 designated locations beginning Boxing Day and continuing through until January 31, 2018.

Northwest Calgary

Bowness – 7937 43 Ave NW

Confederation Park – 905 30 Ave NW

Spyhill Landfill – 11808 69 St NW

Northeast Calgary

Huntington Hills Athletic Park - 7920 4 St NE

Prairie Winds Park – 223 Castleridge Blvd NE

Bottomlands Park – St George’s Drive (near 8 Ave overpass)

Southwest Calgary

Marda Loop Communities Association – 5020 26 Ave SW

Haysboro – 8300 block of Elbow Dr SW (near Woodman Jr High School)

Optimist Athletic Park – 5020 26 Ave SW

Woodlands Park –24 St SW

Southeast Calgary

Park 96 – 14660 Parkland Blvd SE

Ogden Athletic Park – Ogden Rd SE

IKEA – 8000 11 St SE (northwest corner of parking lot)

Auburn Bay off-leash – Auburn Bay Dr SE

East Calgary Landfill – 3801 68 St SE

Shepard Landfill – 12111 68 St SE

The City of Calgary will compost all collected Christmas trees and will provide citizens with free compost during ‘Compost Giveaway’ weekends in 2018. Details regarding the giveaways will be released in the coming months.