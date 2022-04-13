City of Calgary's 2022 street sweeping operations to begin April 18

The City of Calgary will release details on its annual street sweeping program on Thursday.

Street sweeping operations typically run from mid-April until July each year, and are set to begin on April 18.

Residential cleaning is usually done during daytime hours while major roadways are swept overnight.

"Sweeping reduces water pollution by preventing the run-off of sanding materials into our storm water system and reduces air pollution," said a statement on the city's website.

"Clean surfaces also help Calgarians use infrastructure more flexibly and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Community parking bans are put in place in areas before street sweeping occurs to help operators clean efficiently. Vehicles that are parked in areas where a ban is in place face a ticket between $80 and $120 or can be towed.

For more information you can visit the City of Calgary's website.