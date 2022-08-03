City of Calgary services temporarily moving to Central Library and Whitehorn Multi-Service Centre
The Municipal Building will reopen Monday, August 8, after a man set several fires there early Tuesday.
However, the city added that due to extensive water damage, service counters there will remain closed, with services temporarily relocating to the Central Library and Whitehorn Multi-Service Centre.
Impacted services include Fair Entry, Low Income and Low Income Senior transit passes, Cashier Services, Taxation, and Planning and Development.
Fair Entry will temporarily be located on the third floor of the Central Library, with services available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Low Income and Low Income transit passes will be available at a temporary counter location on the third floor of the Central Library starting Thursday. Online transit passes will begin selling beginning on the sixth of each month, and they are available for mail and smartphone usage. They can finally be bought in the Centre Street, Bow Valley and Village Square Leisure Centre locations with photo ID.
Starting Thursday, Cashier Services will be located on the third floor of the Central Library, and will be available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Taxation will be located in the third floor of the Central Library effective Thursday, and that service will be available from 9 a.m., to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Finally, the Planning and Development counter will be located at the main floor of the Whitehorn Multi-Services Centre at 3705 35th Street N.E., effective Thursday, with services available between 8 a.m. and 4:15 p.m., Monday to Friday, with onsite parking available.
Carla Male, the acting city manager, said that the priority for the city is to fix water damage that forced the relocations.
"A lot of work has been done to remove the water, restore power, and ensure the Municipal Complex is safe for citizens and employees. Our priority now is to prepare the building for reopening on Monday and repair the damage so we can resume regular service as soon as possible."
