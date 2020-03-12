CALGARY -- Following an emergency meeting conducted at Calgary city hall Thursday afternoon, officials say they will adopt new strategies in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi, city manager David Duckworth and Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Tom Sampson are scheduled to unveil the details of the new procedure at 5 p.m.

CTV News will share the update live as it happens.

According to the most recent update from Alberta Health, there are 23 cases for COVID-19 in the province. The four most recent cases of the illness, which includes a two-year-old child, have all been detected in the Calgary Zone.

All of the cases of the virus are travel-related.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.