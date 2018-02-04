City officials say that they plan to initiate a snow route parking ban on Monday so that plows can more effectively clear snow from priority routes in Calgary.

The ban is expected to come into effect on at 9:00 a.m. on February 5.

John Bolger, manager of the city's roads department, said the ban has been called due to significant amounts of snow that have fallen throughout the City of Calgary.

During a snow route parking ban, all vehicles are prohibited from parking in the designated snow route zones for 72 hours following the declaration of the ban.

Any vehicles that are left parked in the restricted areas could be ticketed and/or towed at the owner's expense.

"Calgarians who live along snow routes are asked to move their vehicles while the parking ban is in effect," Bolger said. "The City of Calgary is striving to move Calgarians along as quickly and efficiently as possible. Crews have been working since the snow started falling on Friday on these roads. With more snow in the forecast later today, the parking ban will help us."

The city says it could lift the ban before that 72 hours has elapsed if necessary.

It's been nearly one year since the City of Calgary last called a parking ban to help deal with snow clearing.

During that ban period, officials handed out 2,600 parking tickets to drivers and towed 11 vehicles as a result.

While there was a significant snowfall over the past holiday season, the city says logistical issues prevented a snow route parking ban from being called.

The snow route parking ban was first introduced in 2011.

For more information on Calgary's snow route parking ban strategy, visit the city's website.