CALGARY -- Officials will give an update on the City of Calgary's response to COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Chief Tom Sampson are scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m.

Sampson gave an update to members of city council behind closed doors on Tuesday following the province's announcement of new restrictions and declaration of a state of public health emergency, aimed at reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said on Tuesday council is also considering enacting a state of local emergency.

Under the province’s new rules, indoor gatherings are banned and outdoor gatherings are capped at 10 people. Retail businesses are allowed to continue operating, but capacity it reduced to 25 per cent of occupancy. Restaurants also remain open, but diners can only sit with those in their household cohort. Those who live alone can sit with up to two other peopledesignated as ‘close contacts’.

Weddings and funerals can happen, but attendance is limited to 10 people and receptions are not allowed.

The new measures will be reviewed by the province on Dec. 15.

The city last called a state of local emergencyin response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, which lasted until June.