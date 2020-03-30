CALGARY -- Hundreds of part-time and casual staff at the City of Calgary will be laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, city manager David Duckworth confirmed Monday.

The layoffs, which are not considered permanent, will ensure the affected employees are eligible to apply for financial support through other levels of government.

"We look forward to the time that we're able to reopen facilities and restore impacted services so we can bring our valued employees back to work," said Duckworth.

According to Mayor Naheed Nenshi, the laid off employees account for fewer than 10 per cent of city staff and the job losses are primarily in sectors that are not available to the public at present due to ongoing closures.

As of Sunday afternoon, there are 661 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and three deaths have been attributed to it. Fourteen people have been admitted to ICU.

There are 408 cases in the Calgary Zone.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.