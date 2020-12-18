Advertisement
City of Calgary to provide COVID-19 update
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 11:13AM MST Last Updated Friday, December 18, 2020 1:01PM MST
The City of Calgary will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic today at noon
CALGARY -- City of Calgary officials will be providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic today.
Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary's Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry will provide the update today at a conferencescheduled for noon.
Calgary Police Service Supt. Ryan Ayliffe and Chief Bylaw Officer Ryan Pleckaitis will also be in attendance for the update.