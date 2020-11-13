CALGARY -- Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson and Mayor Naheed Nenshi will provide an update Friday morning on the new COVID-related restrictions which will be in place for the next two weeks.

The availability is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the CTV Calgary website.

The province announced Thursday that, from Nov. 13 to 27, indoor group fitness, team sports and group performance activities will be banned in regions under an enhanced status, meaning there are more than 50 active cases per 100,000 population.

The measures include:

A two-week stop to all group fitness, team sports, and group performance activities in Edmonton and surrounding areas, Calgary and surrounding areas, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Fort McMurray and Red Deer. Group performance activities include singing, dancing and theatre groups. This rule does not apply to outdoor activities.

A two-week liquor-sales curfew where restaurants, pubs, bars and lounges in communities on Alberta Health Services’ enhanced status list must stop alcohol sales by 10 p.m. They must also close by 11 p.m.

The province is also asking people in those centres not to host social gatherings in homes and worship centres to reduce attendance to one-third capacity.

Health officials announced 860 new cases on Thursday and 10 deaths, including six in the Calgary Zone.