City of Calgary to reduce stress on busy rush hour intersection

This spring, road crews will be constructing a U-turn lane on Bow Trail near Sarcee Trail S.W. to help drivers trying to navigate one of the city's busiest intersections. (Supplied) This spring, road crews will be constructing a U-turn lane on Bow Trail near Sarcee Trail S.W. to help drivers trying to navigate one of the city's busiest intersections. (Supplied)

