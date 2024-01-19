City of Calgary working on water main breaks, utilities still impacted

The City of Calgary says it has restored water services for two communities affected by water main breaks this week but three are still without water.

Officials offered details about the situation on Friday, saying water main breaks impacted residents in Mayland, Riverbend, Eau Claire, Southview and Montgomery.

In total, water services were disrupted for 221 homes and four businesses, the city said.

It says work is underway to fix all of the issues, but how long it takes depends on a variety of factors.

"Under normal circumstances, water main breaks are repaired, and water is back on within 48 hours," the city said in a statement.

"The time it takes to fix a repair varies due to several factors including frost depth, digging in frozen ground, how quickly the break can be located, the size of the break, and the current weather conditions."

The city says the reasons for water main breaks include the age, material and condition of pipes, soil condition, ground and water temperature and pressure changes.

It's also important homeowners call 311 immediately if they find their home without any water service or notice water coming up and pooling on the road or sidewalk.

They also need to be prepared, the city said.

"To ensure homeowners have water for drinking, cooking, and flushing we recommend everyone keep an emergency supply of water on hand."

As crews are out working on water main breaks, emergency water supplies or water wagons are dispatched from the city to provide essential needs for residents.

If water outages last longer than 24 hours, the city will also provide residents with recreation passes so they can access showers and other amenities.

There is no way for homeowners to prevent water main breaks in their homes, but the city suggests they monitor cold drafts in their homes in unheated areas as well as around windows and doors.

The city also suggests homeowners keep their thermostats set to at least 15 C, even when they are not at home, as well as opening interior doors and cabinets to allow heat to circulate more freely.