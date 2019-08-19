Skyrocketing utility prices prompted Chestermere city council to vote in June to dismantle the city's utility provider and, on Monday afternoon, the move will officially come to fruition.

A ceremony, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., will introduce the City of Chestermere as the utility provider after the City removed Chestermere Utilities Inc. and accepted responsibility for the company's $35 million debt.

Chestermere Utilities Inc. had been the city's utility provider for nearly five years but, beginning in 2016, residents were alarmed by steep jumps in their utility rates including a 25 per cent bump in waste fees and 15 per cent increase in water rates.

The move paid immediate dividends for Chestermere residents as the City of Chestermere cut rates by eight per cent in July.