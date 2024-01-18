CALGARY
Calgary

    • City of Lethbridge activates snow routes for second time in January

    City of Lethbridge logo.(Facebook/City of Lethbridge) City of Lethbridge logo.(Facebook/City of Lethbridge)
    The City of Lethbridge re-activated snow routes Thursday. As of noon, vehicle owners must move any vehicles parked along snow routes.

    Temporary parking restrictions will be in effect until further notice.

    It's the second time in 2024 that snow routes have been activated. They were also activated on Jan. 11.

    For more information about snow routes in Lethbridge, go here.

