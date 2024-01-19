CALGARY
Calgary

    • City of Lethbridge collecting Christmas trees Saturday

    A still taken from video posted by the City of Edmonton shows a worker recycling a Christmas tree. A still taken from video posted by the City of Edmonton shows a worker recycling a Christmas tree.
    The City of Lethbridge will hold its Christmas tree collection Saturday.

    For the past 29 years, the city and local youth groups have partnered to pick up real trees after the holidays.

    More than 1.5 million kilograms, or about 50,000 trees, have been diverted from the landfill since the program started in the early 90s.

    Those planning to put their tree out for the pickup are reminded to place trees at your regular garbage collection spot by 7 a.m. Saturday. Please make sure all decorations, tinsel and lights are removed.

    The trees are chipped to be turned into environmentally-friendly mulch.

    The trees were originally supposed to be picked up last Saturday, but the bitter cold forced a rescheduling.

    If your tree gets missed, contact 311.

