City of Lethbridge collecting condolences after Queen's passing

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has sent shockwaves throughout the world, Lethbridge, Alta., included.

Mourners made their way to city hall, where a condolences book has been set up.

Michelle Etches, originally from the U.K., was one of those paying respects to the late Queen on Friday.

“She's been with us for 70 years and it's all I've ever known. It was a shock. We didn't expect it,” Etches said.

Ken Berel was another one of the many who came out to sign the condolences book.

While he’s originally from the United States, he says he felt a connection to the Queen.

“It was very sad, almost like a member of the family had passed away,” Berel said.

The City of Lethbridge has had plans in place for a condolences book in the event of the Queen’s passing.

David Sarsfield, deputy city clerk, helped to organize the book and said he was honoured to do so.

“We were excited to have the opportunity to celebrate her life and recognize what she has done for the city of Lethbridge, Alberta as well as the government of Canada,,” Sarsfield said.

“So we just want to give citizens the opportunity to acknowledge that as well.”

The condolences book will be open to be signed until next Saturday.

After that, it will be sent to the province, which will collect all the books from across Alberta before sending them to the Royal Family.

Those who have followed the Royal Family closest have been deeply saddened by the news.

Jane Harris helped to organize the Diamond Jubilee event in Lethbridge back in 2012.

She was shocked by the news.

“Couldn't believe it. I was a bit stunned. I really thought she would get to be 101 like her mother,” Harris said.

While she’s still coping with the loss, she knows that the monarchy will go on.

Harris has big expectations for the new King Charles III.

“I think people are going to be surprised. People have set such a low bar for the prince. Now that he's king I think he's going to exceed it,” Harris said.