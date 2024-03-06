City of Lethbridge launches child-care needs assessment survey

Lethbridge parents with young children have been concerned with finding accessible, affordable child-care.

Now, the city is working to see how it can help.

It's launching a child-care needs assessment survey to get more information on the local situation.

The survey will ask what challenges parents have had in finding child-care in Lethbridge.

Results will be presented to city council in June.

The latest numbers in the city show there are about 600 fewer daycare spots than there should be.

The survey is open until April 2.

More information and a link to the survey is available here.