CALGARY
Calgary

    • City of Lethbridge launches child-care needs assessment survey

    The city is launching a child care needs assessment survey to get more information on the local situation. (Photo: X@LethbridgeCity) The city is launching a child care needs assessment survey to get more information on the local situation. (Photo: X@LethbridgeCity)
    Share

    Lethbridge parents with young children have been concerned with finding accessible, affordable child-care.

    Now, the city is working to see how it can help.

    It's launching a child-care needs assessment survey to get more information on the local situation.

    The survey will ask what challenges parents have had in finding child-care in Lethbridge.

    Results will be presented to city council in June.

    The latest numbers in the city show there are about 600 fewer daycare spots than there should be.

    The survey is open until April 2.

    More information and a link to the survey is available here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts

    The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News