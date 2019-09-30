LETHBRIDGE – The City of Lethbridge has halted public transit and is encouraging drivers to avoid making unnecessary trips as local roads are under heavy drifts of snow.

As of Monday morning, the City has all available staff and equipment working around the clock to maintain priority 1 snow plowing routes. The majority of priority 1 routes are considered passable but drivers who do brave the roads are asked to allow extra travel time and to ensure their vehicles are properly equipped to face the conditions. Motorists should have warm clothes and a shovel at their disposal.

The City has pushed back the opening times of Stan Siwik, Nicholas Sheran and Fritz Sick pool to noon on Monday and all Lethbridge Public Libraries will be closed Monday.

The City's landfills and recycling depots will be closed Monday.

Monday's school bus service in Lethbridge has been cancelled

Lethbridge College campus is closed Monday and the school's Orange Shirt Day ceremony has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 2.

For an updated list of Lethbridge closures visit Winter Storm Update – City of Lethbridge