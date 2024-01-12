City of Lethbridge reschedules Christmas tree pick-ups

The City of Lethbridge has decided to postpone its Christmas tree collection, which was scheduled to start Saturday.

This year’s event is a partnership with Senator Buchanan Elementary School. Tthe city teams up with local youth groups to keep trees out of the landfill.

Over the past 30 years, more than 1.5 million kilograms or around 95,000 Christmas trees have been diverted from the landfill since the program launched in the early 1990s.

The Christmas tree collection has been rescheduled for next Saturday, Jan. 20.

Residents are reminded that their trees need to be in place by 7 a.m. on the day of the collection. They should be in front of the house, or in the alley, based on where garbage is collected.

All decorations, tinsel, plastic and tree stands need to be removed so that trees are ready to go into the wood chipper.

If your tree gets missed, reach out to 311.

Calgary has a number of tree drop-off locations that are open until Jan. 31 or residents can chop up their tree and dispose of it in their green compost bin.

