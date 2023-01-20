City of Lethbridge, school divisions looking to harmonize school and playground zones

The City of Lethbridge, Holy Spirit Catholic School Division and Lethbridge School Division are hoping to limit confusion for drivers by potentially harmonizing school zones with playground zones.

"Many people driving through our school zones are confused whether there is school in or is there not school in," said Allison Purcell, board chair of the Lethbridge School Division.

Currently, playground zones are in effect from 8:30 a.m. to one hour after sunset, while school zones are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. only when students are in the classroom.

If the proposed changes are approved, they'd see school zones changed to playground zones - meaning the times for both would be 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. year round.

"Most municipalities in Alberta have changed their school and playground policy and have converted all school zones to playground zones, including Calgary and Edmonton in 2015," said Ahmed Ali, transportation engineering manager with the City of Lethbridge.

"The City of Medicine Hat changed in 2016, with the Town of Coaldale making the change in 2022."

Purcell says the change will help keep drivers and pedestrians safe even after the bell rings.

"We know a lot of our schools' playgrounds and fields are used after hours in the evening, and this will just allow the students, families and community members using those areas in the evening, that those zones are in place until 9 o'clock at night," Purcell added.

If approved, residents could see changes as early as August.

"Anytime that we can slow down where kids are, it's definitely increasing the safety for our students and community members," Purcell said. "We are all about student safety and this is definitely a step in that direction to make our school zones safer."

More information on the harmonizing the two zones is available online, along with a survey.