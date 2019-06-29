Conditions have improved on the Bow and Elbow Rivers, so city officials say it's now safe for anyone to head out onto the water.

All recreational use of the rivers was suspended on June 20 because of a high flow advisory. In the bulletin, officials said residents needed to stay clear of the water and off riverbanks because of higher than normal flow rates.

While the conditions did not lead to any overland flooding, officials say it was still risky to go out for a variety of reasons, including dangers posed by floating debris and poor visibility in the water.

Now that the advisory has been lifted, citizens can resume normal recreational activity on the water, but are being reminded to be cautious in some areas.

The city says the boom upstream from Harvie Passage has been pushed out of place, so river users will need to follow signage to use the portage on 'river right' to exit the water in this area.

Anyone who goes out onto the water is reminded to wear proper lifejackets, avoid tying watercraft together and should not consume alcohol or other intoxicants.

The Glenmore Reservoir has also reopened for all recreational use. Further information can be found on the city's website.

All of the underpasses that were closed as a result of the advisory have also been reopened.