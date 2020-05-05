CALGARY -- City-owned golf courses will open to the public on May 14, Mayor Naheed Nenshi announced during Tuesday's COVID-19 update.

Online bookings will start at noon on May 11.

New rules will be in place, meaning pro shops will remain closed. Power carts will be available, however they can only be shared by people who live in the same household.

Public courses reopened on May 2.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day. A previous version of the story is below:

Calgary Emergency Management Agency Deputy Chief Sue Henry and Mayor Naheed Nenshi are scheduled to give their regular update on the city's response to COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The update comes as the province begins the process of reopening some economic activity, which is being done in three phases.

The first phase began Monday with the resumption of scheduled, non-urgent surgeries, along with services offered by sidelined health care workers like dentists, physiotherapists, speech pathologists, social workers and more.

Workers will continue to follow health guidelines set by their respective colleges.

Access to provincial parks and public lands resumed Friday and Alberta Parks' online reservation system will once again be available May 14 for bookings beginning June 1.

Bookings will not be accepted from outside of the province and group and comfort camping won't be offered.

Private and city campgrounds and parks can also operate beginning May 4, as long as campers and park users respect two-metre physical distancing rules.

Golf courses reopened on Saturday, though current guidelines mean clubhouses will have to stay closed.

If health orders continue to flatten the curve after the first steps are taken, Premier Jason Kenney said some businesses and facilities can start to resume operation as soon as May 14, including:

Retail stores like clothing, furniture and bookstores

All farmers market vendors

Barber shops and hair sylists

Museums and art galleries

Daycare and out-of-school care, with limits on occupancy

Cafes, restaurants, lounges, bars and pubs at 50 per cent capacity

Kenney said the first phase of the plan will not change current public health measures including a limit on gatherings of more than 15 people, recreation facility closures, the cancellation of all mass gatherings like summer festivals and concerts, or in-person classes in K-12 schools.

Henry said last week that playgrounds remain closed, but parks are open. Team sports that involve touching other people or the same ball or piece of equipment are banned — though people living in the same home are allowed — but some more uses are now being allowed, including: