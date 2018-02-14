Residents who were handed an astronomical water bill from ENMAX are getting a break from the city, provided they can prove it was the system that failed them.

In August 2017, a number of ENMAX customers reported that they were given an extraordinarily high water bill that was, in some cases, thousands higher than they typically paid for the utility.

They went to the city for answers and now officials have gotten back to them, saying they won’t be left high and dry to pay for the bills.

According to a report released on Wednesday, the city says it received over 3,400 complaints about high water bills coming in over several years.

Despite that finding, the provider, ENMAX, says that the high readings are still quite rare, with only about 0.2 percent of its 345,000 customers getting unexplainably high bills.

Customers that CTV Calgary spoke to have all had their high bills forgiven and the city says the same will be done for everyone else provided they can prove the overage wasn’t caused by intentional watering or a known leak in their system.

The charges also need to be extraordinarily high; somewhere in the range of three times higher than normal.

If residents still think that they were charged for water they didn’t use and haven’t been granted a pass by the city, there is an appeal process that they can work through.

Officials say a lack of communication on bills is one of the reasons for the issue.

“Irrigation and toilets tend to be the greatest issues for a high bill. So it’s really around doing a better job about not kind of talking about a typical but sharing with our customers what the range can be around how significant a leak can be,” said Shannon Abbot, water service manager.

Independent reviews, conducted in the wake of the issues in August, have discovered that ENMAX’s water meters are accurate and there wasn’t a single meter that led to an unreasonable bill.

Officials say the program will cost the city about $1.5M.

The city says it is also discussing the possibility of creating a bill assistance program to help people who are in financial need and cannot afford their regular bill.

(With files from Jordan Kanygin)