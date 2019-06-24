No alcohol will be allowed in Calgary Parks until next summer.

The City of Calgary was going to launch the pilot project this year but has decided to postpone the initiative until the summer of 2020.

The city developed a survey about allowing liquor at picnic tables and over 15,000 people took it.

The city found a deep divide in the results with just a slight majority in favour of the initiative. However, whether for or against, the city says many Calgarians are worried things could get out of hand and more people might drink and drive.

"With a divided public opinion, we need to make sure a pilot project is well thought out to ensure logistical and enforcement issues are addressed and park experiences remain positive for all Calgarians." says Laura Smith, Calgary Parks Business and Policy Planner.

The City plans to continue to work to address all these issues and expects to launch this initiative in time for the 2020 summer picnic season.