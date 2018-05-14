

CTV Calgary Staff





Overland flooding has affected a number of communities in southern Alberta and officials in Calgary are making a plan in case the heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt causes rivers to breach their banks here.

It’s been five years since the city was submerged in flood water and a higher than average snowpack this year has residents and city administrators on edge.

The city says river flooding will mostly likely happen between May 15 and July 15 and officials say monitoring, managing and reducing flood risk is a top priority.

During an emergency, the city says its priorities are saving lives, preventing injuries and protecting critical infrastructure.

Officials laid out the flood preparedness plan at a news conference on Monday and said that the program includes:

Developing and maintaining emergency response plans

Conducting training sessions and exercises for City staff

Identifying areas of the city and infrastructure that are most prone to flooding

Ensuring adequate emergency resources are in place

Sharing information with Calgarians, businesses and other municipalities

Operating existing infrastructure, like dams, reservoirs and outfall gates, to reduce flow rates and mitigate flood damage

Two open houses are being held this month to talk about flood preparedness at:



Flood Preparedness Open House for Bow River Communities

Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Start time: 7:00 p.m.

Foothills Academy

745 37th Street N.W.

Councillor Farkas’ Flood Readiness Town Hall for Elbow River Communities

Thursday, May 17, 2018

Start time: 7:00 p.m.

Elbow Park Community Centre

800 34 Avenue S.W.

For more information on flood preparedness in Calgary, click HERE.