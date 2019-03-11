In an effort to determine the potential contributions of the next provincial government, the City of Calgary is reaching out to the provincial political parties to establish their stance on Calgary-related platforms.

On Monday, the City of Calgary launched its YYC Matters website with details on the questions of importance to Calgarians ahead of the next provincial election. The answers gathered from the parties will be shared with the public online.

“The people we elect this spring will make decisions that will affect Calgary’s economy and our future,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a statement released Monday afternoon. “Having a site that focuses on Calgary’s priorities will raise the quality of dialogue about our future.”

The City is attempting to cement the political parties’ stance on a number of topics including:

Provincial commitment to Calgary’s infrastructure spending including the Green line LRT, Field house, and Arts Commons expansion projects

Cannabis revenue sharing

Flood protection

Construction of the Springbank Dam

Promotion of an economic recovery

Honouring the City charter

Affordable housing funding

Future funding of the low income transit pass program

The Made-in-Calgary tourism strategy

For more details on the project visit YYC Matters: Provincial Election 2019

With files from CTV's Jordan Kanygin