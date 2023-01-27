City reports good winter conditions on Calgary roads following early morning snow

News -

Upward of five centimetres of snow fell in Calgary early Friday morning but city officials say roads are in good winter driving condition ahead of the impending temperature drop.

As of 7 a.m., city crews were focusing their efforts on Priority 1 routes — roads that see more than 20,000 vehicles each day — and were plowing snow and laying down aggregate to prevent icing.

Roads were primarily wet, with significant snow buildup, Friday morning but will likely become icy as the temperature drops throughout the day and stays frigid over the weekend.

Motorists should expect to encounter ice at intersections as well as on hills, ramps and bridge decks.

Pedestrian infrastructure, downtown cycle tracks and LRT stations will remain a priority before crews move into neighbourhoods.

According to the city, a snow route parking is not expected to be enacted.