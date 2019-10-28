CALGARY – The City of Calgary is considering amending its livery transport bylaw and is seeking input from members of the general public as well as industry insiders

The bylaw, which governs taxis and limousines, was revised in 2016 to include ridesharing services.

"Now that rideshares have been part of our vehicle-for-hire options for three years, we're reviewing the bylaw to make sure the regulations within it are still supporting customers and industry," said Abdul Rafih, chief livery inspector with the City of Calgary, in a statement released Monday. "The bylaw allows us to set standards that support consistent and accessible fares, convenience, safety and availability of choices."

"We want to hear from Calgarians how these regulations are contributing to their customer experiences."

Members of the public are encouraged to complete an online engagement survey, available at the City of Calgary – Livery Review until November 17, to provide feedback on potential improvements to rideshare, taxi and limousine safety.

Topics include:

Vehicle signage

Vehicle cameras

Vehicle cleanliness

Access to rideshare drivers' details, rating and vehicle description

Mechanical condition of vehicles

Engagement with industry members is scheduled to take place in the second half of November with in-person discussions schedules as well as a separate online survey.

Proposed amendments are slated to be presented to city council in the fall of 2020 and, if approved, implemented in the spring of 2021.