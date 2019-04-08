Calgary-based athletes brought home 12 medals from the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi last month and they were recognized by the city at a special ceremony on Monday.

The Special Olympics World Games brings together people with intellectual disabilities to compete in a variety of sports on the world stage and inspires the athletes and the nations they represent.

The games were held in the United Arab Emirates from March 14 to 21 and Calgary athletes Emma Bittorf, Amber Harriman, Jordan Macleod and Justin Thompson competed for Canada at the event.

Emma Bittorf participated in golf and won silver in level 4, individual stroke play.

“What I like best about Special Olympics is meeting new friends, playing sports and practicing new skills,” said Emma. “What I like best about being in Abu Dhabi is the opening ceremonies, competing with my friends in golf and meeting new people from all over the world. I also really enjoyed seeing all the mosques, I was able to ride a camel and just enjoyed being there representing Canada.”

Amber Harriman’s sport is rhythmic gymnastics and she took home gold in level 3, all around, ball, clubs, hoops, ribbon, rhythmic group hoop and rhythmic group floor exercise.

“The experience of that was probably my favourite out of everything. Just walking into the opening ceremonies and wearing that maple leaf and the cheering and it was so much fun,” said Amber. “To honour Canada and to wear that is just something on a different level.”

Jordan Macleod competed in swimming and won gold in the 4x50m freestyle relay and silver in the 200m backstroke. She came in fourth in the 100m backstroke and fifth in the 100m freestyle.

“I’ve been practicing about four times a week,” said Jordan. “I felt great. And being with the athletes was amazing.”

Justin Thompson also competed in the pool and won gold in 25m freestyle and backstroke and placed fourth in the 4x25m freestyle relay.

“Representing my country was awesome. Honestly, I didn’t need to win the two gold medals that I did to prove to anyone that I was capable of getting to where I am so it’s kind of awesome that my coaches and the special Olympics staff saw it in me that I could get there and I was able to compete there,” said Justin.

The four champions and their coaching staff were honoured with a special ceremony at City Hall on Monday morning.

“Team Canada came home with 90 gold medals, the most out of 190 countries. In addition to 37 silver and 28 bronze medals. Our Calgary-based athletes did such an amazing job and I know that I speak for all Calgarians when I say we are so proud of you,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “The Calgary Special Olympians are so much more than high-performance athletes. They are also ambassadors of our city, they represent empowerment and inclusion. They inspire us to accept challenges in sport and in everyday life so therefore, on behalf of my colleagues on city council and on behalf of the citizens of Calgary, I hereby proclaim today, April 8th, 2019, as 2019 Special Olympian Salute day.”

