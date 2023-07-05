City says tougher rules will cut down on catalytic converter thefts

The City of Calgary has introduced some new rules that it says could cut down on catalytic converter thefts.

Starting Tuesday, auto wreckers, salvage yard businesses and all other businesses that deal with used auto parts will need to keep detailed records about where they acquired those parts.

The information they are required to record includes the VIN, make, model, colour and year of the vehicle, as well as all details about the seller and buyer.

The changes are the result of an amendment of the city's Business Licence Bylaw, which also prevents buyers from purchasing catalytic converters from dealers who cannot provide the required information.

Removing or defacing any of the existing markings on the part before sale is also prohibited.

"We are pleased to see initiatives like updates to the business bylaw that will make it easier to track the sale of catalytic converters to salvage collectors, auto wreckers and salvage yards, and make it more difficult for people to anonymously sell them and profit from the thefts," Calgary Police Service Deputy Chief Chad Tawfik said in a statement.

Police say there's been a marked increase in the number of catalytic converter thefts in Calgary.

"In 2021, there were 1,560 reported incidents of catalytic converter theft. In 2022, that number rose to 3,439 reported incidents. In the first quarter of 2023 (Jan. 1 to March 31), there were 994 reported thefts."

Salvage yard owners will be provided with support and training in the coming days to ensure they are aware of the updated requirements, the city says.

Motor vehicle repair, service and auto body workshops will need to abide by the new regulations by Jan. 1, 2024.

"These business owners will need to add a salvage collector licence category to their business licence at time of renewal and may require a police check, a minimum cost of $65," the city said.

Anyone who fails to comply with the licencing requirements could face fines of up to $3,000 per offence.

Further details can be found online.