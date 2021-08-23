Advertisement
City seeks residents to fill boards, committees and commissions
CALGARY -- The City of Calgary is looking for a diverse cross-section of Calgarians interested in sitting on 18 different boards, committees and commissions. The goal of these groups is to provide city council with perspective and guidance on a wide range of public policy initiatives, including everything from anti-racism to biodiversity to urban planning to the Saddledome.
In order to be considered, the city is looking for residents at least 18 years of age who:
· Have a desire to give back to the community;
· Possess specific expertise related to a particular board, committee or commission;
· Who support inclusiveness and are able to incorporate multiple perspectives into their work; and
· Have the time available to commit to membership
Openings exist on the following boards, commissions and committees:
· Advisory committee on accessibility;
· Anti-racism Action Committee;
· Assessment Review Board;
· Audit Committee;
· BioDiverCity Advisory Committee;
· Calgary Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee;
· Calgary General Hospital Legacy Fund Review Committee;
· Calgary Planning Commission;
· Calgary Police Commission;
· Calgary Technologies Inc. (Platform Calgary);
· Calgary Transit Access Eligibility Appeal Board;
· Calgary Transit Public Safety Citizen Oversight Committee;
· Combative Sport Commission;
· License and Community Standards Appeal Board;
· Saddledome Foundation;
· Social Wellbeing Advisory Committee;
· Subdivision and Development Appeal Board;
· Urban Design Review Panel.
To apply, go to calgary.ca/boards and submit an application by Thursday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m.
More information concerning eligibility requirements, length of term and time commitments can be found at calgary.ca/boards.