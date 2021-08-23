CALGARY -- The City of Calgary is looking for a diverse cross-section of Calgarians interested in sitting on 18 different boards, committees and commissions. The goal of these groups is to provide city council with perspective and guidance on a wide range of public policy initiatives, including everything from anti-racism to biodiversity to urban planning to the Saddledome.

In order to be considered, the city is looking for residents at least 18 years of age who:

· Have a desire to give back to the community;

· Possess specific expertise related to a particular board, committee or commission;

· Who support inclusiveness and are able to incorporate multiple perspectives into their work; and

· Have the time available to commit to membership

Openings exist on the following boards, commissions and committees:

· Advisory committee on accessibility;

· Anti-racism Action Committee;

· Assessment Review Board;

· Audit Committee;

· BioDiverCity Advisory Committee;

· Calgary Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee;

· Calgary General Hospital Legacy Fund Review Committee;

· Calgary Planning Commission;

· Calgary Police Commission;

· Calgary Technologies Inc. (Platform Calgary);

· Calgary Transit Access Eligibility Appeal Board;

· Calgary Transit Public Safety Citizen Oversight Committee;

· Combative Sport Commission;

· License and Community Standards Appeal Board;

· Saddledome Foundation;

· Social Wellbeing Advisory Committee;

· Subdivision and Development Appeal Board;

· Urban Design Review Panel.

To apply, go to calgary.ca/boards and submit an application by Thursday, Sept. 23, at 4 p.m.

More information concerning eligibility requirements, length of term and time commitments can be found at calgary.ca/boards.