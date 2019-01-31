Wednesday's deadline to remediate or demolish an apartment building that was deemed ‘structurally unstable’ came and went prompting the City to take matters into its own hands.

“We did grant the owner of the building until January 30, yesterday, to complete the terms of the order that was to remediate or demolish the building,” confirmed Cliff de Jong, acting coordinator of the City of Calgary’s safety response unit. “The City has notified the building owner that that deadline has passed and the City is now taking actions to secure the site.”

On November 23, 2017, the residents of the 57 units of the building, in the 300 block of 10 Street Northwest, were forced from their homes after serious structural issues with the building were detected by an engineer. The Hillhurst building has remained unoccupied for more than 14 months.

The owner applied to demolish the building in the summer of 2018. The City gave the owner of Kensington Manor until December 30, 2018 to demolish or remediate the structure, a deadline that was later extended to January 30, 2019.

De Jong confirms the City is not accepting ownership of, or responsibility for, the building but will intervene following the missed deadline.

“If the owner is either unable or unwilling to comply, if they do not meet the needs of the order as directed, we can then step in to the shoes of the owner for a period of time (and) take the actions,” explained de Jong. “For any costs that get incurred, the City front ends the costs and puts those on to the property tax roll of that site so that, at the point of sale or at some point in the future, the City does get remunerated.”

The City will secure the site to restrict access to the building and an engineering study will be commissioned in the coming weeks to ‘ascertain exactly what the state of the building is’. “We can formulate next steps from there.”

According to de Jong, City intervention on a building as large as Kensington Manor is extremely uncommon. “It’s pretty rare,” said de Jong. “For a building of this size, we have not encountered a building where the owner is not able to or willing to work on these requirements. It does happen on occasion with smaller structures.”

“We certainly want to see the owner proceed with the actions and, if the owner is willing at any time to come back in and take the responsibility and the action that they should be taking. we’re willing to step aside at that point.”

De Jong expressed his sympathy for the plight of the displaced residents of Kensington Manor. “There’s no doubt that their lives have been disrupted and that’s really unfortunate. We feel quite badly for them.”

The City asks anyone who witnesses potential safety concerns with the Kensington Manor site, including trespassers, to notify 311. “It does get the right agency to the site as quickly as possible. It also allows us to track the goings-on in a much more methodical way.”

With files from CTV’s Jaclyn Brown