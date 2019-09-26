A family in northwest Calgary have been told they must tear down their haunted house that sits on the driveway of their Panorama Hills home by October 1st.

The creators of the Panamount Panic want to know they've gotta call to make things right with the city.

“You don’t get a whole lot of community spirit, there’s not a whole lot of people decorating and so having something like this for the kids to come out and enjoy it, I think its a big deal for them,” said Quinn Motteram, one of the architects of Panamount Panic.

Motteram, along with his father Ron, received a visit from city officials Monday.

It turns out the ghosts weren't the problem, the building was: a complaint was made to the city’s 3-1-1 line, saying the building obstructed the view of drivers.

“I wish they came and talked to us (instead)," said Ron, the home's owner. "We could have worked it out."

The house is located in the Panorama Hills neighbourhood, near several schools.

Hundreds and hundreds of trick or treaters take a tour through the haunted house every Halloween.

“It ranges from 600 to maybe 800 (every Halloween),” said Quinn.

City officials say they had no choice in the matter: once they receive a complaint, they have to investigate.

“It’s on a corner lot, it’s a structure that occupies the entire front driveway and it's enclosed,” said Cliff de Jong, Customer Issues and Strategy Manager for the Calgary Building Services.

“We certainly want to work with them to come up with a solution that covers off the safety requirements.”

De Jong added that the building does not meet the required safety regulations or fire code, either.

The Motterams have built the house every Halloween for several years and it holds a sentimental aspect.

“My father was always out here being supportive of his grandson,” said Ron.

“(He) volunteered at the food bank, and he passed away October 3rd last year, so we thought we’d do it in his memory.”

The Motterams say they are preparing to take down the structure by Tuesday but hope they don’t have to.

“We’re in the process of maybe trying to appeal it and see if there’s anyway they’ll let us keep it up for the year,” said Quinn.