Officials with the City of Calgary have taken steps to block off a hockey arena in the southeast because of a potential risk that the building’s roof could collapse under the weight of snowfall.

Following the collapse of a section of the roof at the Fairview Arena this past February, the city says a review was undertaken to discover dangers at other facilities throughout the city.

On November 30, the city says it received the report on Jack Setters Arena, located at 2020 69 Avenue S.E., that told them that a large accumulation of snow on the roof of the building could result in a collapse.

After the City Safety Codes Officer read the report and performed a visual inspection, they issued a ‘close pending mitigation’ notice for the arena.

Following a consultation with the building operators, the Millcan Ogden Community Association, the arena has been temporarily closed starting December 2.

All facility users have been notified about the closure and the community association is working with the city to make alternate arrangements.

Officials will also work with the community association to address the structural issues and create a timeline on when the facility can be reopened.

Back on February 20, emergency crews responded to the Fairview Arena after a section of the building’s roof collapsed onto the rink inside.

The city hasn’t released an exact cause for the collapse of the roof, but the building manager and a city inspector found that there was a failure in the roof by some of the trusses, likely because of the weight of snow.