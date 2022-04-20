City temporarily shutters northwest pool due to roofing concerns

Shouldice Aquatic Centre has been closed to the public, and will remain closed for at least two weeks, due to concerns regarding the facility's roof.

The temporary closure of the pool, located in the 5300 block of Bowness Road N.W., began Tuesday to accommodate the inspection of the roof to determine if repairs are required.

The City of Calgary has extended the hours of the Foothills Aquatic Centre at 2915 24th Ave. N.W. for the duration of the temporary closure of Shouldice.

