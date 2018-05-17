A rail bridge on Glenmore Trail that has reached the end of its lifespan will be removed by city crews on the weekend and drivers are being advised to expect delays if travelling in the area.

The CP Spur Bridge crosses over a ravine that used to serve as a rail corridor. The bridge was taken out of service years ago and is being replaced by a roadway.

Crews will start work to bring down the bridge at 9:00 p.m. Friday and Glenmore Trail westbound will be reduced to a single lane between Deerfoot Trail and Blackfoot Trail S.E. until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the ramp from Deerfoot Trail south to westbound Glenmore Trail will also be closed to motorists.

Drivers can expect delays and are being advised to use alternate routes.

