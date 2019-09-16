The influx of electric scooters in Calgary, and the injuries that have accompanied their arrival, has prompted the City of Calgary to offer two free scooter safety education events.

The public drop-in events are scheduled to take place in Central Memorial Park, 1221 2nd Street Southwest, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17 and Thursday, September 19.

Instructors will offer safety tips to reduce the risk of injury to riders and the pedestrians they encounter.

Should weather prove questionable on the scheduled dates for the sessions, participants are encouraged to contact 3-1-1 to ensure the event has not been cancelled.

In the first month of a 16-month long pilot project into shared e-scooters in Calgary that began this summer, Alberta Health Services recorded 145 emergency room visits related to the scooters.

Approximately 1,500 electronic scooters are available for rent in Calgary on a seasonal basis and operators must be at least 18 years of age.

For additional information on the pilot project and electric scooters visit City of Calgary - Electric Scooters.