City officials are expected to provide some clarity regarding the planned job cuts and adjustments to service as a result of the recently approved $60 million budget reduction for 2019.

City manager Glenda Cole and the City of Calgary's Chief Financial Officer, Carla Male, will address the media on Thursday morning.

CTV Calgary will carry the announcement live here beginning at 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.