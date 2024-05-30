City to start maintenance work on northwest Crowchild Trail Monday

Road maintenance work is starting on a portion of northwest Crowchild, the city announced Thursday in a media release.

Maintenance work will be done between Stoney Trail and 32nd Ave N.W., including asphalt roadway repair and replacement, localized concrete repair and replacement of sidewalks, wheelchair ramps, curbs, barriers and gutters.

The city said it hopes to complete the job by mid-September.

The $7.3 million needed to complete the project comes from the city’s $40-million annual paving budget.

Maintenance work will be paused during the Stampede, between July 5 and 14.

For updates or to learn more about the city’s paving program, go here.