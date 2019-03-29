City crews will be out cleaning up all of Calgary’s roads starting next month and officials hope the public will be on board to help out in the effort.

Beginning April 1, the city will be sending out sweepers to clean up all the gravel that’s been used to help provide traction on roads and highways throughout the winter season.

Officials say they need to have the public’s co-operation to make sure all of the city’s vital routes are swept clean.

“We rely on the co-operation of vehicle owners to observe street cleaning signs and remove their vehicles and garbage and recycling bins when sweeping is scheduled in their neighbourhood. ‘When you see the sign, you know the time,’” said Bill Biensch, manager of roads maintenance with the City of Calgary, in a release.

The Calgary Parking Authority has also been notified about the cleaning schedule and will be aiding the city with parking enforcement. It says that if any vehicles are not moved during a ban, the registered owner could be fined.

“Vehicles left in an area with a parking ban in place can expect a ticket and may also be towed,” said Joan Hay, CPA’s manager of enforcement, in a release.

During the cleanup period, residents should expect to see crews out working on residential roads seven days a week and on major roads four nights a week.

The whole project is expected to last until June, at which point crews will have swept an estimated 16,000 km of roadway.

For more information on street sweeping and to learn when your street will be cleaned, you can go to the city’s website.