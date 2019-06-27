City unveils 2019 Canada Day celebration plans
The City of Calgary will be hosting a number of free, family-friendly activities for Canada Day 2019 (file)
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 5:16PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 5:31PM MDT
The City of Calgary will be celebrating Canada's 152nd birthday with events planned throughout Canada Day culminating with musical performances and a fireworks display.
This year, Canada Day will be celebrated with free events at numerous locations throughout, and outside, the downtown core including:
- Studio Bell (free admission)
- East Village - East Village Street Fair
- Prince's Island Park - Powwow & Indigenous Showcase, Turban Eh?, Celebration Franco-Albertaine
- Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre
- Eau Claire Market
- Fort Calgary
- Central Memorial Park - Strum 'n Sing 2.0
- New Central Library
- Max Bell Centre - Block party
- Municipal Building Plaza
- Riverfront Avenue (Tim Hortons Trail)
All of the City of Calgary's Canada Day events are family-friendly.
The schedule for the Tim Hortons Canada Day Stage on Riverfront Avenue is as follows:
- 7 p.m. – Ghostkeeper
- 8 p.m. – Post Script
- 9 p.m. – Captain Tractor
- 10 p.m. – Steven Page
Following Page's performance, a fireworks display set to Canadian music will be set off from the Centre Street Bridge. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 11 p.m.
For a complete list of events, visit City of Calgary – Canada Day.