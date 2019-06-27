The City of Calgary will be celebrating Canada's 152nd birthday with events planned throughout Canada Day culminating with musical performances and a fireworks display.

This year, Canada Day will be celebrated with free events at numerous locations throughout, and outside, the downtown core including:

Studio Bell (free admission)

East Village - East Village Street Fair

Prince's Island Park - Powwow & Indigenous Showcase, Turban Eh?, Celebration Franco-Albertaine

Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre

Eau Claire Market

Fort Calgary

Central Memorial Park - Strum 'n Sing 2.0

New Central Library

Max Bell Centre - Block party

Municipal Building Plaza

Riverfront Avenue (Tim Hortons Trail)

All of the City of Calgary's Canada Day events are family-friendly.

The schedule for the Tim Hortons Canada Day Stage on Riverfront Avenue is as follows:

7 p.m. – Ghostkeeper

8 p.m. – Post Script

9 p.m. – Captain Tractor

10 p.m. – Steven Page

Following Page's performance, a fireworks display set to Canadian music will be set off from the Centre Street Bridge. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 11 p.m.

For a complete list of events, visit City of Calgary – Canada Day.