The City of Calgary will be celebrating Canada's 152nd birthday with events planned throughout Canada Day culminating with musical performances and a fireworks display.

This year, Canada Day will be celebrated with free events at numerous locations throughout, and outside, the downtown core including:

  • Studio Bell (free admission)
  • East Village - East Village Street Fair
  • Prince's Island Park - Powwow & Indigenous Showcase, Turban Eh?, Celebration Franco-Albertaine
  • Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre
  • Eau Claire Market
  • Fort Calgary
  • Central Memorial Park - Strum 'n Sing 2.0
  • New Central Library
  • Max Bell Centre - Block party
  • Municipal Building Plaza
  • Riverfront Avenue (Tim Hortons Trail)

All of the City of Calgary's Canada Day events are family-friendly.

The schedule for the Tim Hortons Canada Day Stage on Riverfront Avenue is as follows:

  • 7 p.m. – Ghostkeeper
  • 8 p.m. – Post Script
  • 9 p.m. – Captain Tractor
  • 10 p.m. – Steven Page

Following Page's performance, a fireworks display set to Canadian music will be set off from the Centre Street Bridge. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 11 p.m.

For a complete list of events, visit City of Calgary – Canada Day.