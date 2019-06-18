In an effort to gather more input from Calgarians on possible changes to the city’s Residential Parking Permit Policy, officials will host the first of two open houses Tuesday evening.

There are currently more than 70 residential permit parking zones spread around the city, mainly centered around downtown and areas with high traffic volumes like LRT stations, post-secondary institutions and hospitals.

People who live in the areas are able to register their vehicles so they can park on the street for extended periods without receiving a ticket, along with up to two visitors at a time.

Tuesday’s event runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association (1320 5th Avenue N.W.).

The second open house goes Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cardel Rec Centre (333 Shawville Blvd. S.E.)

Feedback can also be given online.

This is the second phase of the review, with the first being online and in-person engagement in December and January.

That resulted in two proposed policy changes, one which will make it easier for residents to establish a permit parking zone and another that will streamline the rules.

Officials now want feedback on those proposed changes and a report on information gathered at the two open houses will be released in August.