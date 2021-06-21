CALGARY -- An animal control contractor for the City of Calgary is attempting to trap a young male coyote believed responsible for three bites to humans over the past two weeks.

The attacks all took place in the northwest Calgaryy community of Nolan Hill. All three are expected to make complete recoveries.

City staff say the coyote is believed to be between one and two years old, and displaced from its previous range by construction.

The community is located on the northern edge of the city.

The most recent attack happened Saturday evening when a woman in her 60s was bitten while outside her home.

Contractors have been working to haze coyotes in recent days, using noisemakers and paintball guns loaded with clay pellets which sting but do not injure the small canids.