CALGARY -- It’s a constant balance for the city to manage the tree-gnawing desires of the urban beaver population with the needs of Calgarians and the parks department.

Since the ice left Calgary waterways, city workers have been wrapping trees with wire mesh in certain areas to keep beavers from cutting them down.

"Actually one of our staff who deals with beaver management had talked about some earlier attempts at beaver wiring that were using chicken wire and things like that," said Chris Manderson, the urban conservation lead with Calgary Parks.

"She said that’s basically dental floss for beavers. You need something that’s going to hold them back because they evolve to chew through stuff."

Now the city uses a heavier gauge wire around the base of trees and has extended the height of the wire to about a metre.

Manderson says there has been a change in attitude regarding beavers and they're now welcomed within city limits.

"We’ve really come a long way from that approach of saying 'control the pest, get it out of this place' to realizing there really is a place for them and we should keep them there."

Manderson says beavers are beneficial for the city’s natural areas by keeping water on the landscape and they can even rejuvenate areas. But those benefits come with a cost to the city’s urban forest. The parks department manages beavers by planting different kinds of trees.

"We’ll put in species that are a little less palatable to them," explained Manderson, noting the rodents' appetite for aspen and willow. "They’re not so wild about things like spruce trees and certain other ones."

Erik Johnson lives in southeast Calgary close to Fish Creek Provincial Park and enjoys watching beavers swimming in the park's ponds but not all visitors to the park appreciate the beavers and the sight of downed trees.

"Some people really hate it — like my father — and other people don’t mind it too much," said Johnson. "In my opinion it’s nice to see the beavers sometimes so it’s worth seeing a few trees like that."

Katie Bakken, a program coordinator with the Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society, says efforts are underway to improve the beaver-human relationship in the park. The goal is to allow beavers to thrive and dam water to the depth required for winter survival.

The society will launch a new program post-pandemic called the Beaver/Human Co-existence Project with an aim of balancing beaver and human activity. It will include a public awareness campaign about how the animals improve the environment.

Bakken says the historic fur trade decimated the beaver population in North America but the species has made a comeback, even in urban areas.

"We need to recognize that we built our infrastructure in beaver habitat," said Bakken. "Probably at a time when beavers weren’t there so much."

Bakken says beavers benefit the ecosystem in many ways and it’s time to recognize the good they do, rather than focus on the trees they cut down.

